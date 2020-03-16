News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to discuss a Selection Sunday with no selections, and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the massive void in college athletics created by the present pandemic. The also talk a little college football, with Crawford making his projection about Michigan's starting quarterback in the fall.

Senior Zavier Simpson said goodbye to college basketball in a most unusual fashion this year.
Senior Zavier Simpson said goodbye to college basketball in a most unusual fashion this year.

Here is what Crawford has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}