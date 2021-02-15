TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan roared back to seize a huge in at Wisconsin, and Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about it, on the podcast.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the mammoth win in Madison, from senior guard Mike Smith catching an elbow to the chops, to the Wolverines answering back in a dominant stretch run. Crawford and Borton also examine where the Wolverines stand in racing towards a Big Ten title, with unknown makeup games as potential land mines.