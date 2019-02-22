Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio host Tom Crawford sees Michigan-Michigan State week like he does a major holiday, and he's ready.
Crawford joined the podcast to talk about the showdown between the Wolverines and Spartans, several of the match-ups, John Beilein versus Tom Izzo, and more.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook