TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing a huge week for Juwan Howard's Wolverines.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about U-M's Tuesday night showdown with Illinois, and the impending grudge matches with Michigan State. Howard's crew can wraps up a Big Ten title, and look ahead to March Madness to come.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
