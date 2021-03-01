 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing a huge week for Juwan Howard's Wolverines.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about U-M's Tuesday night showdown with Illinois, and the impending grudge matches with Michigan State. Howard's crew can wraps up a Big Ten title, and look ahead to March Madness to come.

Isaiah Livers leads the Wolverines into a major showdown against Illinois on Tuesday night at Crisler.
