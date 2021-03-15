 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford dances into the pre-NCAA Tournament podcast, sizing up the No. 1-seed Wolverines.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss it all — senior forward Isaiah Livers' injury, its affect on the Wolverines, Michigan's No. 1 seed, the upcoming competition and more.

Michigan is charging into the NCAA Tournament without a key piece, but with Hunter Dickinson and abundant talent.
Michigan is charging into the NCAA Tournament without a key piece, but with Hunter Dickinson and abundant talent.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}