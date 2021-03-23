TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing the sole survivor from the Big Ten.
That's Michigan, of course, who made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a huge win over LSU. On this podcast, Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about that win, what's directly ahead, and how this level of success affects Juwan Howard's program going forward.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
