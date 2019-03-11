Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan junior guard Zavier Simpson tries to get past MSU's shot-blocking defense.

Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford sees another possible Michigan-Michigan State showdown ahead.

He talked about it with senior editor John Borton on the podcast, breaking down what went wrong in the Wolverines-Spartans showdown for the Big Ten championship. He also discussed the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, and mentioned what he'll be watching closely out of U-M spring football practice.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


