Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about John Beilein's team in the Sweet 16.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss a host of elements that led to Michigan's big win over Florida to reach the next level, and what's ahead with Texas Tech next up on the road to the Final Four.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook