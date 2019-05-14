Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about post-John Beilein Michigan basketball.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into Michigan's moves going forward, and whether to keep program continuity or go get the biggest name possible.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook