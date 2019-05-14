News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Beilein is gone, and the question now looms large over Michigan basketball: who's next?
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about post-John Beilein Michigan basketball.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into Michigan's moves going forward, and whether to keep program continuity or go get the biggest name possible.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


