Michigan basketball radio play-by-play announcer Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking U-M's win over Creighton and more. Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the Wolverines' ramped-up, second-half defensive effort that helped them win. They also examine the stalwarts and the complementary performers who are coming forward, and Boesch's own background before ascending to his present job. Boesch delivers new, behind-the-scenes insight into head coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard coached his team to a firm grasp of a solid win at Crisler Center.