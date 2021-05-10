 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Point guard Seth Trimble Gets His Offer
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Point Guard Seth Trimble Gets His Offer

Menomonee Falls (Wis.) class of 2022 point guard Seth Trimble has been enamored with Michigan for over a year, waiting for an offer.

We're about to see just how badly he wants to join the program.

Trimble has long said he hoped to hear from Juwan Howard and the Wolverines, and he has. His game has blown up, so has his offer list ... and now he has his coveted offer.


Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has offered another 2022 point guard in Seth Trimble
U-M has turned up the heat with Trimble after his outstanding junior season and strong start on the spring AAU circuit. He's an outstanding athlete with a great handle and midrange game. He's also explosive at the rim and much better than his No. 109 ranking.

Now playing with Phenom University-Team Herro on the AAU circuit, Trimble led Menominee Falls to a 17-8 record and a berth in the Division 1 sectional finals averaging 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. His recent play has schools starting to line up, just as they were for his brother, former North Carolina starter J.P. Tokoto.

Trimble said as early as last summer that U-M was the team he really liked. He said last month the Wolverines were among the schools talking to him the most.

"Michigan," he said. "Virginia. I talk to Coach [Phil] Martelli at Michigan every day. He's a very good dude — I like him a lot. I love the way Michigan plays.

"Coach [Tony] Bennett and all assistants ... a few are from Wisconsin, so it's a super-cool connection."

Trimble hopes to make some visits this summer when things start to open up after COVID shutdowns.

"I'm definitely looking [at unofficials] because I don't know when officials are coming. I'll definitely look to go on some unofficial visits," he said. "Walk around the campus, maybe sneak into a couple gyms if I can, into a couple locker rooms ...

"There are some schools that stand out to me. I'll release that publicly sooner or later. It will definitely come during the AAU season, but right now it's more of a secret."

But Michigan is right there, and probably at or near the top of the list. The Wolverines have plenty of what he's looking for in a school.

"[I want] a coaching staff that loves me and my personalty, loves the way I play," he said. "A school where I can go and know I'm going to play and make a huge impact be really the best player I can."

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.

