Michigan checked in at No. 5 in today's AP poll. Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Following consecutive outstanding performances against North Carolina on Wednesday and Purdue on Saturday, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole have earned weekly honors from the Big Ten. Poole was named the conference's Player of the Week, while Brazdeikis was tabbed as the league's Freshman of the Week.

The former averaged 19.5 points against both the Tar Heels and Boilermakers, while tallying five boards per contest and 2.5 assists. He also connected on 63.6 percent of his shots (14-of-22), and was nearly perfect from behind the arc (10-of-13), including a 5-of-5 showing against Purdue. Poole posted 18 points against UNC and 21 against the Boilermakers, while playing an average of 33 minutes in each. He also became the first Wolverine to win the league award since Derrick Walton did so as a senior on March 6, 2017.