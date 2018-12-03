Jordan Poole And Ignas Brazdeikis Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
Following consecutive outstanding performances against North Carolina on Wednesday and Purdue on Saturday, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole have earned weekly honors from the Big Ten.
Poole was named the conference's Player of the Week, while Brazdeikis was tabbed as the league's Freshman of the Week.
The former averaged 19.5 points against both the Tar Heels and Boilermakers, while tallying five boards per contest and 2.5 assists.
He also connected on 63.6 percent of his shots (14-of-22), and was nearly perfect from behind the arc (10-of-13), including a 5-of-5 showing against Purdue.
Poole posted 18 points against UNC and 21 against the Boilermakers, while playing an average of 33 minutes in each.
He also became the first Wolverine to win the league award since Derrick Walton did so as a senior on March 6, 2017.
Brazdeikis, meanwhile, averaged 18 points and 3.5 rebounds in the two victories, while connecting on 65 percent of his shots (13-of-20).
He also made four of his seven threes, and scored a career-best 24 points in the 84-67 triumph over the Tar Heels.
It had been three years since a Wolverine freshman last took home the conference's weekly rookie award, with Aubrey Dawkins being the last to do so on March 9, 2015.
On the year, Brazdeikis is now averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Poole is tallying 11.5 points and 4.3 boards.
At 8-0, the Wolverines will play just their second road game of the year tomorrow when they travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats.
