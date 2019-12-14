Michigan Wolverines Basketball Postgame Video: Howard, Players Talk Loss
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner and Brandon Johns talk about the Wolverines' 71-70 OT loss to Oregon.
SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook