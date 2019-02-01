Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 21:13:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Postgame Video: John Beilein On Loss At Iowa

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Michigan got into early foul trouble and played its worst game of the year at Iowa. John Beilein talks about the loss.

Dtfrv66xsuzlteuv3tyd

Special thanks to HawkeyeReport.com's Tom Kakert for the video.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}