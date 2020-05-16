The Michigan basketball team announced the addition of Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, who as of now would have to sit one year to play one. GoldandBlack.com’s Brian Neubert said recently the Wolverines are adding an outstanding defensive player to the roster.

Most are aware, given that Eastern has been on the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team the past two years. Coaches schemed around him, and Eastern took pride in that.

“He’s a great defensive player … he’s an elite defensive player,” Neubert said. “He’s really good on the ball; he’s really good off the ball. He’s big and he’s strong and he plays hard defensively, but he’s quick enough and he can get low enough to get really, really up into somebody from a defensive perspective. He’s really competitive from a defensive perspective, too.”

When the team needed somebody shut down, he shut them down, Neubert added, almost with a flawless success rate.

