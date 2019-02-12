“They recruited me all summer and then they had somebody commit, so they laid off in winter,” Quinones said. “Now they said they might have a scholarship available, so they’ve been recruiting me hard the last month.”

Quinones has yet to visit to receive an offer, but head coach John Beilein has been working on him hard to get him on campus.

“Coach B. has been calling me the past couple days, trying to figure it out,” Quinones continued. “He’s trying to get a set weekend where they don’t have a game, he told me, because he really wants to focus in, show me around, hang out with me and stuff. If they have a game they really don’t have time.”