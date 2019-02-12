Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Junior center Zach Loveday has already unofficially visited Michigan twice and is looking forward to a third trip.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-11, 205-pounder at No. 55 overall in the country in the class of 2020, and it’s easy to see why. The lefty has deep range from three-point land and the frame to get bigger and stronger, which he showcased Saturday against the North Carolina JV team.

Michigan, Baylor, Florida, George Washington, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Stanford and Xavier have offered, but he’ll likely get even more interest now that he’s made the move to Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.