Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has offered two more sophomores and has now put out at last five to the 2022 class. Here's a look at the previous and most recent offers:



Michigan is in good shape, obviously, for Juwan's son, and he's the real deal, only getting better. He recently put up 21 points in a playoff game, coached by former U-M walk-on Ron Oliver. “Jett is as good as advertised,” Oliver said. “He’s a big-time player. He’s one of the best players on the team. We need him for this run for a state championship. I’m always happy with Jett’s effort, offensively. We’ve just got to keep pushing him, defensively.”

Guys my brother @JettHoward5 is a good basketball player! Like for real pic.twitter.com/YxyxavlNW1 — Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) February 27, 2020

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: The 6-foot-1 sophomore at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian already ranks No. 17 in his class and holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA and Vanderbilt. With attention like that, it could be easy to get a big head so that's why Clark keeps a tight circle. "You have got to get the right people around you to remain humble," Clark told Rivals.com. "Whenever you feel down or stressed, you have to have the right people to reel you in and keep your head on right." Clark plays with a level of skill and savvy that stretches far beyond his years and he's got athleticism to go with that skill. It hasn't come easy and he hasn't always been a point guard. "I feel like I bring the energy," said Clark. "I play with a lot of passion. I love playing basketball. Like, I love playing every game. Especially with the death of Kobe it shows you that it can go away any day unexpectedly so you have to play every game like it could be your last." Clark visited Kentucky Feb. 10 and Vanderbilt Feb. 24, picking up an offer on the latter trip. His brother, 2024 ZZ Clark, also picked up a Vandy offer as an eighth grader. Neither are in any hurry to decide.



Michigan will have to overcome several others to land Westry, who seems infatuated with Syracuse. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans: "Could the Orange be on the cusp of another big-time addition to its sophomore class?

"It is a possibility, but when I spoke with Westry ... he was not ready to end his recruitment. Rather, he is just beginning to enjoy the offers and interest that his talent level usually draws. Syracuse could be the ultimate landing spot for Westry, and he does like what the program has to offer, but he also doesn’t seem entirely prepared to commit."



This one is just getting started, and everyone in the country will be after him. He's from assistant coach Phil Martelli's neck of the woods, though. From Rivals: "He has a birth certificate that proves he’s only 16 years old, but he could easily pass for an NBA veteran. One of the most impressive post prospects to come along in terms of how he’s put together physically since Dwight Howard."