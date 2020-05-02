Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Matthew Cleveland Offered
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has extended another 2021 offer, this one to a Georgian.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! #goblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/h3WAxRfal2— Matthew Cleveland (@MCleveland35) May 2, 2020
Georgia Tech might have been the favorite at one point, but Cleveland has seen Auburn and Florida State and appears to be open.
"It doesn’t seem as if Matthew Cleveland is anywhere near a college decision, but whenever the time does come, Georgia Tech should have a heavy say," Rivals.com's Corey Evans wrote several weeks back. "The Yellow Jackets were really the first high-major program to prioritize Cleveland prior to his initial breakout last summer. The now top-40 junior holds offers from many of the top regional power programs, but Georgia Tech has a few things going for it.
"First, both of Cleveland’s parents attended the school. Cleveland also deeply values the educational aspect that the school can afford thanks to the investment that he has made in the classroom. Lastly, the school is located less than a 30-minute drive from his own school. The rapport that he has with Josh Pastner and his staff may pay off with a commitment down the road."
I would like to thank every school and coach for taking the time to get to know me and my family. But from this point forward, I will be considering these 16 schools as I feel it is the best decision for my future. I cannot say how blessed I am and to all glory go to God. #Top16 pic.twitter.com/37u3rOM3aY— Matthew Cleveland (@MCleveland35) April 15, 2020
