Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Houston, Illinois, Marquette, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Purdue, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt and others have offered.

“I’m a jumbo-sized playmaker who makes plays for others and myself," he told TarHeelIllustrated.com recently. "Crafty scorer who can score at all three levels. I can get better at everything, but no true weaknesses and a very good rebounder. I love to get my teammates involved in the game while also being able to take over by scoring 40 (points) if I need to.”

"My hesitation with the left hand pull-up (jumper) is my go to move.”

Ingram is also a great student ... as of last month, Stanford might have been considered the leader.

From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:

"The Cardinal should be feeling mighty good right now coming off the commitment of arguably the top prospect that the program has ever landed in Ziaire Williams. Who better to replace the top-10 small forward than another blue-chip recruit in Harrison Ingram?

"That is exactly what the Cardinal staff has to be selling to Ingram right now. There have been whispers that a commitment is not entirely too far off and among the leaders, Stanford sits atop, though North Carolina and Purdue are also heavily involved. He has visited all three already and if the coronavirus continues to impact travel basketball for the rest of the summer, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities that he could commit before the pandemic eases."





