Cole Bajema Moves Up In Rankings Update, Jalen Wilson Takes A Slight Dip
Rivals.com recently updated its prospect rankings for the class of 2019, and Michigan's two signees — Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson and Lynden (Wash.) Christian four-star small forward Cole Bajema — each saw minimal movement.
The former took a slight dip from No. 36 nationally to No. 43, while the latter actually moved up seven spots, going from No. 99 overall to No. 92.
Wilson has been on the edge of five-star status throughout the entire recruiting process (he is currently just 12 spots away), while Bajema's recruitment has followed a completely different path.
He was just a three-star prospect when he committed to Michigan on Aug. 4, but then saw his stock skyrocket by jumping up to a four-star and into the Rivals100 (at No. 99) in the ensuing update, before eventually taking another step forward in the most recent revision.
Despite containing two top-100 recruits, Michigan's 2019 haul sits at just 35th nationally, mainly due to it being low on quantity (though it is rated as the fifth best two-man class in the country).
It is also just seventh in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (No. 12), Michigan State (No. 21), Maryland (No. 25), Illinois (No. 30), Purdue (No. 31) and Indiana (No. 34).
When judging the 2019 squad by star average alone, however (which some fans deem to be more telling), Michigan's haul takes on a completely different look.
Its average star rating of 4.0 would be tied for the 10th best class in the nation, and would be in a deadlock for the top haul in the Big Ten.
Though U-M's roster does not contain a single senior or fifth-year senior on it this season, it is unlikely the Wolverines will add any more prospects during the final signing period in April and May.
Last year's five-man recruiting class — which included a five-star in Ignas Brazdeikis, three four-stars in Brandon Johns, David DeJulius and Colin Castleton, and a three-star in Adrien Nunez — finished No. 11 in the country.
