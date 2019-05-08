Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan has offered 2020 Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep point guard Nimari Burnett, a meaningful offer for the elite prospect. Burnett's offer brings the number to seven in the junior class including pledge Zeb Jackson.



Nimari Burnett is one of the nation's top guards in the 2020 class.

Burnett averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season and shot 43 percent from three-point range for Prolific Prep. He's averaging 23.8 points for Team WhyNot (Cali.) through four games on the NIKE EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit and has been outstanding despite shooting only 29 percent (nine for 31) from long range.

Burnett visited U-M this season but left without an offer, only because he came down with the flu and couldn't take the academic tour. The Chicago Morgan Park transfer has a history with Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich — Yaklich coached in Illinois for several years and was an influence on Burnett when the standout was growing up — and said both were excited when Beilein offered. "Definitely," he said. Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford, LSU and Louisville are among those that have offered. He plans to trim his list before his senior year and take some official visits. "The offer from Michigan means a lot because it's from a great program, a great coach and a Big Ten powerhouse," he said. He plans to pledge in the spring period following his senior season.



Others on the offer list and where things stand with them ...

Jackson has been outstanding early on the Under Armour Circuit after earning Ohio's Division IV player of the year after averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He remains solid to Michigan after committing last season and continues to improve his game.

Michigan, Michigan State and Butler are the three currently standing out for Johnson, and all have offered. Johnson is averaging 18.5 points through his first four EYBL games with the 4-0 AAU The Family squad, including games of 29 and 23 points. He's only shooting 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) from long range, but expect that to improve.

Kessler nearly reclassified to 2019 and might well have been Duke bound had he gone that route. From Rivals several weeks ago: Walker Kessler ...is being heavily pursued by Virginia, too. Duke, Georgia, Tennesseeand North Carolina are also involved and while it won't be easy for Michigan, it's possible that Kessler could be Beilein’s first McDonald’s All-American. Distance seems to be a factor here, however, and we believe U-M is playing from behind.





Morton said recently he was thrilled Beilein took the time to visit his school and see him after Beilein returned from Germany. "It was great to talk to him and catch up after the season," Morton said. "I'm glad he stopped by because I know how busy he is right now." From GoldandBlack.com, Purdue is at the "forefront" of his recruiting picture, along with three other schools that came to see him last week in Pennsylvania: Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana, all of which have also been long involved with Rivals.com's No. 43 player nationally. He also officially visited Indiana and Stanford during his junior year. UPDATE: He's announcing Thursday, and most believe it's Purdue.

This was thought to be a Michigan vs. OSU battle, but Baylor is not involved and several others will be. Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue were his leaders heading into a Baylor visit. “I went there for a visit before Christmas. It was good," he said of U-M recently. "I got to see what they do off of the court with their development. Their strength coach, I really, really like him. He does a great job developing their players and I think that, to me, is the main factors in a winning team is development off of the court and a weight room and things like that.” From Rivals: A lefty with great touch to the perimeter that can score from 20-feet and in, he is also a precise passer that can finish and rebound within traffic. His recruitment remains on the upswing as he has been one of the more talked about prospects this weekend in Texas and should continue to see more offers handed out his way.

