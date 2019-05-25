Bajema, a top 100 recruit out of Lynden, Wash., had been silent since Michigan head coach John Beilein left for Cleveland. He announced on twitter late last night that he's "all in" for Michigan and new coach Juwan Howard.

"I am very excited Juwan Howard is the new head coach," he said. "I believe he will uphold the great culture that is Michigan basketball."

Bajema's addition is huge considering the Wolverines lost two players who could play the position in Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis. Both have said they'll remain in the draft.

Howard's next order of business is to keep Jalen Wilson a four-star out of Denton (Texas) Guyer, in the fold. He has opened up his recruitment.



