Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Cole Bajema Reaffirms His Pledge
Michigan shooting guard signee Cole Bajema has reaffirmed his commitment to the U-M program.
Bajema, a top 100 recruit out of Lynden, Wash., had been silent since Michigan head coach John Beilein left for Cleveland. He announced on twitter late last night that he's "all in" for Michigan and new coach Juwan Howard.
"I am very excited Juwan Howard is the new head coach," he said. "I believe he will uphold the great culture that is Michigan basketball."
Bajema's addition is huge considering the Wolverines lost two players who could play the position in Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis. Both have said they'll remain in the draft.
Howard's next order of business is to keep Jalen Wilson a four-star out of Denton (Texas) Guyer, in the fold. He has opened up his recruitment.
“First, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join the Michigan family last May,” Wilson tweeted. “I would also like to thank the coaching staff and the City (of) Ann Arbor for showing an unbelievable amount of love and support. Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment.”
Wilson told TheWolverine.com Friday the Wolverines are very much in play, though he has yet to set up a meeting with Howard. He was named for Jalen Rose, however, and it's expected U-M will have every opportunity to keep him in the fold.
