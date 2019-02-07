Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan class of 2019 standouts Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema continue to play well, while 2020 Zeb Jackson is also tearing it up. In Texas, Wilson is averaging 19 points per game for Denton Guyer.

Wilson scored 23 points to lead Guyer to a 75-43 win over Southlake Carroll Jan. 18. "After missing his first three 3-point field goal attempts against Carroll, Guyer small forward Jalen Wilson caught fire in the third quarter," the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. "Wilson, who is signed with Michigan, hit four straight 3-pointers — including one from well beyond the line at the buzzer — to put the game well out of reach as the Wildcats rolled." “I knew I was going to get going,” Wilson said. “I don’t ever get scared because I’m missing. I just kept shooting and stayed within the offense, didn’t go too crazy, and found a rhythm.” Wilson was held to eight points in a 76-53 win over Keller Timber Creek Jan. 22. He scored 17 in a 103-60 win over Haslet Eaton Jan. 29, 17 in a 70-47 win over Trophy Club Nelson Feb. 1 and 20 in a 109-45 victory over Keller Fossil Ridge Feb. 6.



In Washington, Cole Bajema continues to play well. He's averaging 23 points per game ... he recently hit six triples in a win over Lakewood, part of a 20-point performance.

Bajema scored 36 points in a win over Anacortes and had a huge game with 32 points and 10 rebounds over previously unbeaten Lynden, the No. 1 team in class 2A. Lynden Christian is 1A. Bajema drained three-straight 3-pointers, the Lynden Tribune reports, to start the final period. He had five total on the night. His trio made it 56-40 with 6:23 left. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Bajema said. “We had this one circled for a long time. It’s great for the town.” “[Bos] and Cole Bajema aren’t nervous kind of guys,” DeBoer said. “They don’t get uptight. That’s why when the stage is big they’re going to perform. That’s just what they do, and they did it tonight.” In Toledo, Zeb Jackson continues to shine.

