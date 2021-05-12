 Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard continues to put out offers in the 2022 class
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting-Dereck Lively An Intriguing Offer

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard continues to put out offers in the 2022 class. The latest, four-star center Dereck Lively, might well become a five-star in the near future after his start on the AAU circuit this spring.

Playing next to Jalen Duren, probably the best player in the 2022 class and also a Michigan target, Lively has improved his skills and remains an eraser at the rim. He dominated two weeks ago at the MADE Hoops event in Indianapolis, earning an offer from U-M for his outstanding play.


Dereck Lively is one of the top players in the 2022 class ... and he just picked up a Michigan offer
Dereck Lively is one of the top players in the 2022 class ... and he just picked up a Michigan offer (Rivals.com)

"The seven-footer has the attributes of a Joakim Noah or Willie Cauley-Stein," Kentucky Rivals' David Sisk reported. "He has a long, graceful stride that allows him to run baseline to baseline with the fastest guard. He is extremely long, and although he is not thin, he has the frame that will allow him to put on another 30 pounds and not lose a step. Lively also is the ultimate rim protector. His athleticism can be mentioned in the same breath as Duren ...

"I couldn't get over how agile and coordinated a young man is at his size. He isn't a finished product yet offensively, but he is farther along in that area than a lot of other ranked big men I saw. He isn't raw by any stretch, but his shot is growing in increments. He has a nice looking perimeter shot in the pick and pop."

He's been waiting for a Kentucky offer in addition to Michigan, which he just received, and many believe it's on the way. He's worked hard to improve his game to prove he can provide more offense.

"I've been trying to show that I'm more than just a normal big man, " Lively told UNC Rivals. "I'm trying to move the ball outside the three-point line, dribble the ball and even shoot it ... trying to be more guard-like for the NBA game.

"It's just been a process through the quarantine. I've come a long way. Before,I would dribble of my foot. Now I can go anywhere. I can go outside the three and rotate on the perimeter, o it's going good so far ... building it up as we go."

Lively mentioned Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State as the schools recruiting him the hardest. That was before U-M offered. Howard and Co. will take a big man in the class for sure, and Lively and Donovan Clingan are the two now at the top of the list.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.


