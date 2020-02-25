News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 20:09:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Basketball Recruiting: Dickinson, Williams Remain Strong

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Past and future Michigan teammates Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams are having great seasons. They're also keeping a close eye on this year's Michigan team.

Past and future teammates Terrance Williams and Hunter Dickinson are firmly committed and ready to sign with U-M.
Past and future teammates Terrance Williams and Hunter Dickinson are firmly committed and ready to sign with U-M. (Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams / Twitter)

STORY: On Dickinson and Williams

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}