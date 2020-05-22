Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star Wants To Visit Again
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is still searching for his first 2021 pledge, and he's been putting out plenty of offers. One of the recent five-star offerees has been on the U-M campus ... and he'd like to come back again.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news