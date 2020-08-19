Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has found his point guard. Frankie Collins, Rivals.com's No. 69 senior in the 2021 class, gave Howard his pledge and announced for the Wolverines on Instagram Wednesday night.

Familiarity played a big part in his decision.

“I played against [Michigan freshman] Jace [Howard] a bunch as a kid and I always see Juwan and take pictures with him and stuff," he said. "After a while he got the Michigan job, and we both felt that God has made us both see each other so many times for a reason. Everything happens for a reason.”

He loves the Michigan offense and his future place in it, he continued.

“I think it will help me show my talent a lot," he said. "I like to make plays for others and plays for myself and I can do that there, I think I’m a great leader and a guy that people like to play with. I’m a guy who is unselfish and who will get his teammates involved and play hard, I play both ends of the floor and I will try to take over a game and do whatever I have to do to win games.”

Not known for his shooting, Collins is working on shooting off the dribble and his jump shot overall. He's come a long way during the quarantine, he said, "at the point where I need to be."

Collins wanted to take official visits to Michigan, Auburn, Kansas, Vanderbilt and USC in the fall and possibly some unofficials, but the pandemic changed his plans. It played to U-M's advantage.

“One of the most explosive point guards in the class of 2021 ... he's a driver who sets up teammates, defends well and plays above the rim," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said. "Collins is a high-octane guy who has been a steady performer."

The floor general is thrilled to have his recruitment over with and looking forward to playing in Ann Arbor.

“It feels really good. There is less stress on me, and my dad doesn’t have to stress until it is time for my little brother to come up," he said. "Now, I’m just excited and can’t wait to play.”

Special thanks to Eric Bossi for help with this story



