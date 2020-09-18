Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford
Michigan five-star basketball recruit Harrison Ingram chose Stanford over U-M, Purdue and North Carolina Friday. Ingram announced his pledge on twitter in a video.
The Story Continues pic.twitter.com/0sjOFsRnXK— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) September 18, 2020
Michigan has four pledges in the 2021 class and could take two more, though it's also possible Juwan Howard and Co. will bank one for 2022.
Watch for more on U-M basketball recruiting in the days to come.
