 Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star prospect Harrison Ingram chose Stanford Friday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 16:04:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan five-star basketball recruit Harrison Ingram chose Stanford over U-M, Purdue and North Carolina Friday. Ingram announced his pledge on twitter in a video.


Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star prospect Harrison Ingram chose Stanford Friday.
Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star prospect Harrison Ingram chose Stanford Friday. (https://rivals.com)

Michigan has four pledges in the 2021 class and could take two more, though it's also possible Juwan Howard and Co. will bank one for 2022.


Watch for more on U-M basketball recruiting in the days to come.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}