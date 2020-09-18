Michigan five-star basketball recruit Harrison Ingram chose Stanford over U-M, Purdue and North Carolina Friday. Ingram announced his pledge on twitter in a video.



The Story Continues pic.twitter.com/0sjOFsRnXK — Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) September 18, 2020

Michigan has four pledges in the 2021 class and could take two more, though it's also possible Juwan Howard and Co. will bank one for 2022.

