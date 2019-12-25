Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is on his way to securing an outstanding first recruiting class. He recently added 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson to a haul that includes signee Zeb Jackson and pledge Isaiah Todd, and there are still others with which they're heavily involved.

One of them, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star standout and recent Georgetown de-commitment Terrance Williams, will visit this weekend — and he just happens to be an AAU teammate of Dickinson's.

"It was Juwan's love and passion for the University of Michigan matched with his coaching ability," Dickinson said. "What impressed me the most about the visit was just hanging with Coach Juwan for that weekend. He's a great guy, and I loved being around him. I hung out with the team and they all seemed really together and close."

If his trip is anything like Dickinson's, it might be hard to say 'no' to Howard and Michigan. The U-M coach made the difference with the DeMatha standout.

Dickinson has been with DeMatha his entire career and with the Team Takeover AAU program since the ninth-grade. He posted per-game averages of 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit this summer, shooting 59 percent from the floor.

Rivals.com's Corey Evans called him one of the most polished back-to-the-basket big men he'd seen come out of high school in the last five to six years, noting the big man could contribute immediately.

"I think Alex Harris at Evolution basketball helped me a lot with my back to the basket game when I was really young, and it just continued to grow," Dickinson said.

The lefty chose the Wolverines over Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame, and many believe it came down to U-M and FSU. Dickinson said this fall he wanted to see how the Wolverines fared under Howard, and he got more than he expected.

"Their fast start was really impressive," he said. "Add in the fact that their big man, Jon Teske, was playing great in the offense ... it definitely caught my eye.

"I was able to see how they play, and I can definitely see myself fitting right into the offense."

He's now becoming a recruiter for the Wolverines, and Williams will assuredly be on his list. Per Rivals.com's Dan McDonald, 'Dickinson might not be the last DMV commitment of the 2020 class for the Wolverines, either. After a de-commitment from Georgetown, keep an eye on Michigan for four-star small forward Terrance Williams, as well.'

Dickinson offered the following scouting report:

"He's a very versatile player that can play the 3-4 in college," he said. "At the four, he's quicker than his matchup and is a great shooter. At the three, he's bigger and stronger than his matchup and able to get position close to the rim. He's a very good all around, smart player."

Add him with Dickinson, Jackson and Todd and more great days are almost certain to follow for Michigan basketball.