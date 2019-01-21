Michigan coaches have been taking their time in extending 2020 offers, but they have extended two in the last week. Lone Star State standout and Duncanville (Texas) 6-6, 180-pound forward Micah Peavy was the latest in a small group of junior prospects to receive an offer last week, joining point guard pledge Zeb Jackson (6-3, 165, No. 71) of Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day, Pennsylvania wing Ethan Morton (6-5, 180, No. 55) and Georgia big man Walker Kessler (7-0, 235, No. 9) on the short but talented list.

Michigan has offered another 2020 standout. Benton Harbor's Scooby Johnson becomes the fifth player offered in the junior class.

Johnson notched a 39-point, 14-rebound performance in a 79-70 comeback win over No. 6 Saginaw a few weeks ago, scoring 20 of his points during the third quarter, making four triples. He's averaging 26 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Our summer scouting report on Johnson from Michigan's team camp:

Johnson did everything right Saturday. He looked a bit gassed Sunday night, however, missing finishes at the rim and struggling with his jump shot. He’s already got the body of a college sophomore, and while he was able to penetrate and score without having to use his strength Saturday, he bulled his way to the hole Sunday.

Johnson nailed three or four triples yesterday, but he didn’t take any in Sunday night’s game against Jackson and Maumee Valley Country Day.

Benton Harbor was up by double digits in the second half when Zeb Jackson took over. He hit three or four three-point bombs in front of Beilein and the Michigan staff, got to the rim with wicked crossovers and scored 15 of his team’s 17 points in a five-minute stretch to pull Maumee Valley even.

He hit a few more pull-up jumpers, a couple more long threes and finished with around 30 points, though it wasn’t enough. Benton Harbor finally pulled away at the end. Johnson finished with about 18, showing off his good passing skills again (especially one outlet after a rebound that started a break — the second assist, so to speak, but the one that made the play) — he’s going to be a great one if he continues to put in the work.