Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Isaiah Todd, More
Michigan basketball target Isaiah Todd is down to two schools, and they couldn't be much different. Todd will choose between Kansas and U-M on Oct. 17 — his 18th birthday — he told USA Today recently, after visiting both.
Memphis, North Carolina and Kentucky were finalists cut from his list.
“I liked all of the schools, but Michigan and Kansas are the two schools that have really been standing out for me,” Todd said. “I’ve gotten close with Coach [Bill] Self and Coach [Juwan] Howard, and I know that they can really help me take my game to the next level.”
Todd averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds per game last year and and 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for Night Rydas (Florida) on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit this summer.
“It’s going to be very tough because both schools have great coaches, great opportunity and have great programs,” Todd said. “It really comes down to the details now. I’ve got a little over a week to get my thoughts together and make my mind up.”
There are several who believe he'll play overseas, possibly in Australia, and not play in college regardless of which school he chooses.
Todd is among many Michigan targets who will attend USA Basketball Junior Minicamp in Colorado Springs this weekend. The others:
CLASS OF 2021
CLASS OF 2022
Howard, of course, is Juwan's son. Michigan's head coach will have an advantage in that he's allowed to watch his son play ... along with anyone else who will be in Colorado Springs.
Several of the above have been on campus (or will be). Kennedy Chandler is still working on a visit.
The list:
Feb. 2020: Josh Christopher (official)
Oct. 25: Khristian Lander
October 3: Jace Howard (official), 2020 Mark Williams (official)
September 27: Isaiah Todd (official), Moses Moody (official)
September 5: Nimari Burnett (official), Hunter Dickinson (unofficial)
August 31: Jaden Springer, Jace Howard (unofficial), 2020 pledge Zeb Jackson, 2021 Pierre Brooks II
August 3: Caleb Furst (Camp), 2021 Jaden Akins (Camp), Pierre Brooks II (Camp), 2022 Colin Smith (2022 (Camp)
June 8: 2021 Bretner Mutombo (unofficial)
