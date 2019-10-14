Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was in Colorado Springs to see his son, 2022 five-star Jett, at USA Basketball. He also had the chance to see several of his top targets. U-M remains in good shape with five-star Isaiah Todd should he decide to play college ball rather than go overseas. Many believe he could play in Australia next year, though he's said publicly he feels a year in college might be good for him. He will decide Thursday.

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: "Juwan Howard -- who was actually able to attend USAB because his son Jett Howard was participating -- and Michigan have a nice first piece in their class in four-star point guard Zeb Jackson. They've also hosted numerous big-time visitors and it's looking like Howard and Wolverines are about to have the breakthrough they are looking for. Top 10 forward Isaiah Todd decides between Michigan and Kansas this week and I'm of the belief that Ann Arbor is his most likely destination, and that's who I've made my Futurecast pick for. “Great size, plenty of skill and versatility are the name of Todd's game and it would certainly be a major win and something to feel great about.”

Moody, a teammate of pledge Jackson, remains a priority and is very interested in U-M. “I really liked the visit and I really liked Coach (Juwan) Howard. He is a players’ coach and really personable and the whole coaching staff is the whole way," he told Rivals. “He said he hasn’t been a head coach so you have to see how that goes but he is not some random guy off the street coming to coach a college team but he has actually coached in the league and has done player development. He brought on Coach (Phil) Martelli, who has endless amount of experience so, having that behind you, it brings that experience factor up.” On other schools: Arkansas: “It is the hometown school, so it is always going to be that pitch and that pull to come back home and everything. That is always a positive and just having that support. “I have talked a lot with KK Robinson, that is my guy right there. We grew up playing together and everything.” Kansas: “They have told me that (its NCAA situation) is just the unknown and aren’t really too sure how it is going to turn out and just leaving it up to me, really. They still talk about how much I can help them.” Oregon: “They are still in the equation with me. The head coach (Dana Altman) came to school a couple of times and they have stayed pretty active talking to me and Scottie (Barnes).” Virginia: “They picked up lately. I know they had a player leave so that opened up another spot and they have been picking up things in my recruitment. “They fit my play style. They get guys a lot of shots and get guys to defend, which are two things that I like to do.”

Burnett talked to Rivals.com about his final four recently, along with his Michigan visit. "The atmosphere was incredible," he said. "The fans are lit. Juwan Howard is like family to me and coach Howard Eisley, all the rest of the coaches, coach [Phil] Martelli, all are good people. They mean well and want the best for the guys they recruit. They have a good program." He also liked his trip to Alabama, and many believe the Crimson Tide lead. Oregon sees him just about every week at practice, he said, and Texas Tech is involved. He'll watch some games this winter and made a decision in December.

Christopher is planning a February visit to U-M, but the Wolverines are trailing here. From Bossi: 'My feel is that Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils get at least one of these guys [Christopher or five-star Adam Miller] and that would be a major win. Christopher is fresh off a visit to Howard while UCLA (who some favor to win out) and Missouri are strong." Finally, five-star 2021 Khristian Lander is thinking about reclassifying. He will visit Michigan at the end of the month for the Notre Dame football weekend. He grew up a U-M fan.

