News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 11:30:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: On Josh Christopher

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher of Lakewood (Cali.) Mayfair appears to be closing in on a decision. Here's the very latest.

ITF EXTRA: ON JOSH CHRISTOPHER

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star shooting guard prospect Josh Christopher should sign somewhere in the next few weeks.
Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star shooting guard prospect Josh Christopher should sign somewhere in the next few weeks. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}