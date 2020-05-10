Standout point guard Jaden Bradley is the latest rising junior to receive an offer from Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Here's the latest ... Bradley averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game to earn North Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year honors. "Even though he’s just a sophomore, he’s put himself in the upper echelon of floor generals," Rivals.com reported. "He has good size, can score it and is getting more and more athletic."



Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Howard and the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/Az75onrlga — Jaden Bradley (@JBsmoovve) May 10, 2020

Michigan's other offers in the 2022 class:

The younger son of Juwan Howard, Jett continues to grown and improve. Head coach (and former Wolverine) Ron Oliver reported he's now 6-7 or 6-8 and calls him "one of the most talented players I've ever been around." Michigan is obviously in good position, though Howard is intent on going through the recruiting process.



The Canadian is considering reclassifying to 2021 and holds offers from almost all of the nation's elite schools. He's considered an outstanding shooter first and foremost. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans: The fifth-rated sophomore has picked up offers from Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Seton Hall since the completion of the school season. The five join North Carolina, Oregon, Texas Tech and Virginia who offered earlier in the winter. Beside the group, Houstan has also begun to hear from Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State and Villanova. Due to the ongoing pandemic, visits have been postponed for the foreseeable future as Houstan remains focused on his skill work and potentially competing on the Nike EYBL circuit and for the Canadian national team later this summer. Rumors have swirled around a potential reclassification into the 2021 class. However, the plan remains for Houstan to complete the summer before he takes a greater look at taking such a route. In the meantime, expect for his recruitment to pick up even further in which it has already become a blue blood affair.

Clark is headed to Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy from Los Angeles. From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: "Clark's skill and feel for the game is off the charts. He's starting to fill our his frame a bit, looks to have gotten a little taller and just makes those around him better. He can score with ease at the rim, in transition and is a dangerous jump shooter but his passing and the way he sets up defenders with hesitations, changes of speed and a high level ability to read what's available to him before making decisions." Vanderbilt, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Memphis, Michigan, Georgetown, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Florida State, DePaul, and Fresno State are among his offers.