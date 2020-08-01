 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruit Jalen Warley Has Set A Decision Date
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley Set To Announce

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Point guard Jalen Warley has set his decision date, and this one appears to be trending away from U-M.

Rivals.com's Corey Evans changed his futurecast from Michigan to Florida State, and several others have come in for FSU, as well.

Just last week, Warley told us he was building the relationship with head coach Juwan Howard and called him a "cool guy." Florida State, however, has come from behind and it appears will steal this one in the end.

Watch for more on Warley in the days to come.

{{ article.author_name }}