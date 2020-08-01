Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley Set To Announce
Point guard Jalen Warley has set his decision date, and this one appears to be trending away from U-M.
Rivals.com's Corey Evans changed his futurecast from Michigan to Florida State, and several others have come in for FSU, as well.
I will be committing August 9th via Instagram and CBS sports pic.twitter.com/1caPMWRgTL— Jalen Warley (@jjwarley) August 1, 2020
Just last week, Warley told us he was building the relationship with head coach Juwan Howard and called him a "cool guy." Florida State, however, has come from behind and it appears will steal this one in the end.
Watch for more on Warley in the days to come.
