Rivals updated its 2019 basketball recruiting rankings for the final time this past week, and both of U-M's signees — Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward Jalen Wilson and Lynden (Wash.) Christian four-star small forward Cole Bajema — finished within the nation's top-100.

Wilson's final ranking concluded at No. 47 nationally, while Bajema checked in at No. 95.

Rivals also updated its position rankings throughout the week, and revealed that Wilson is rated as the ninth-best small forward in the entire country, and the best wing the Big Ten is bringing in in 2019-20 (one spot ahead of MSU four-star signee Malik Hall).

Rivals.com's Eric Bossi wrote a final superlatives article on the nation's small forwards as a whole (top gun, coming on strong, etc.), and tabbed Wilson at Michigan as the country's "best fit."

"John Beilein loves versatile and skilled swingmen because he can also use them as floor stretching four men and Wilson fits the bill," Bossi wrote. "He’s pushing 6-foot-8, he’s got strength and the dude just knows how to play. It was no surprise that he saw himself as a fit with the Wolverines."

Bajema, meanwhile, checked in as the country's 24th-best small forward, and is the third-best at his position entering the Big Ten (behind the aforementioned Wilson and Hall).

With the 2019 basketball recruiting team rankings nearly finalized (a handful of prospects remain committed), U-M's class currently sits at No. 40 in the nation.

The low ranking is largely due to the small class size though, and it should be noted that the Maize and Blue's haul is rated as the best two-man class in the country.