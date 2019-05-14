News More News
A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Y4vrsatsrwhzhbljvm5b
Michigan's 2012 five-man recruiting class finished No. 7 nationally. (AP Images)

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein's recruiting practices were often described as something along these lines during his time in Ann Arbor: "An incredible ability to find and develop under the radar kids into stars early in their collegiate careers."

While that terminology certainly fit the bill at times, Beilein also displayed the capability to reel in high-level talent that was among the nation's best, a segment of the narrative that is often forgotten for whatever reason.

Now that his U-M tenure has officially come to an end, we've taken a look back at every four and five-star recruit Beilein signed (in chronological order) during his time in Ann Arbor (since 2007), and how his efforts on the recruiting trail stacked up against the rest of the Big Ten.

Every Four and Five-Star Recruit Beilein Signed at Michigan
Year Name Stars National Rank Position

2009

Darius Morris

4

No. 77

PG

2010

Evan Smotrycz

4

No. 59

SF

2011

Carlton Brundidge

4

No. 106

SG

2012

Glenn Robinson III

5

No. 11

SF

2012

Mitch McGary

4

No. 30

C

2012

Nik Stauskas

4

No. 71

SG

2013

Zakarie Irvin

5

No. 24

SG

2013

Derrick Walton

4

No. 37

PG

2013

Mark Donnal

4

No. 111

PF

2014

Kameron Chatman

4

No. 25

PF

2014

D.J. Wilson

4

No. 86

SF

2015

Moritz Wagner

4

*

PF

2016

Xavier Simpson

4

No. 65

PG

2016

Jon Teske

4

No. 108

C

2017

Jordan Poole

4

No. 106

SG

2018

Ignas Brazdeikis

5

*

SF

2018

Brandon Johns

4

No. 60

PF

2018

Colin Castleton

4

No. 89

C

2018

David DeJulius

4

No. 97

PG

2019

Jalen Wilson

4

No. 47

SF

2019

Cole Bajema

4

No. 95

SF
* — Players from outside the U.S. (Wagner from Germany, Brazdeikis from Canada) are not given numerical rankings in the Rivals150
Qgqysm4aevcvkdg8ij5o
Derrick Walton (middle) and Zak Irvin (far right) helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance in 2013-14. (AP Images)

Incoming four-star freshmen Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema were each included on the list above, since Beilein was obviously responsible for getting both of them to Michigan (though it remains to be seen whether or not they'll remain with U-M or look elsewhere in the wake of his departure).

On the flip side, Corperryale 'Manny' Harris was left off the chart despite being part of Beilein's initial class in 2007, due to the fact he pledged to Tommy Amaker before Beilein was even hired.

The inclusion of the '19 signees brings the total number of four-stars signed under Beilein to 18, to go along with three five-stars, giving Michigan a grand total of 21 prospects inked among the two highest star ratings during that span.

So where does that rank in the Big Ten during that stretch?

We've taken a closer look at all the four and five-star recruits each conference member has inked since Beilein was hired at U-M on April 3, 2007.

{{ article.author_name }}