A Look Back At John Beilein's Recruiting Efforts At Michigan — Part 1
Former Michigan head coach John Beilein's recruiting practices were often described as something along these lines during his time in Ann Arbor: "An incredible ability to find and develop under the radar kids into stars early in their collegiate careers."
While that terminology certainly fit the bill at times, Beilein also displayed the capability to reel in high-level talent that was among the nation's best, a segment of the narrative that is often forgotten for whatever reason.
Now that his U-M tenure has officially come to an end, we've taken a look back at every four and five-star recruit Beilein signed (in chronological order) during his time in Ann Arbor (since 2007), and how his efforts on the recruiting trail stacked up against the rest of the Big Ten.
|Year
|Name
|Stars
|National Rank
|Position
|
2009
|
Darius Morris
|
4
|
No. 77
|
PG
|
2010
|
Evan Smotrycz
|
4
|
No. 59
|
SF
|
2011
|
Carlton Brundidge
|
4
|
No. 106
|
SG
|
2012
|
Glenn Robinson III
|
5
|
No. 11
|
SF
|
2012
|
Mitch McGary
|
4
|
No. 30
|
C
|
2012
|
Nik Stauskas
|
4
|
No. 71
|
SG
|
2013
|
Zakarie Irvin
|
5
|
No. 24
|
SG
|
2013
|
Derrick Walton
|
4
|
No. 37
|
PG
|
2013
|
Mark Donnal
|
4
|
No. 111
|
PF
|
2014
|
Kameron Chatman
|
4
|
No. 25
|
PF
|
2014
|
D.J. Wilson
|
4
|
No. 86
|
SF
|
2015
|
Moritz Wagner
|
4
|
*
|
PF
|
2016
|
Xavier Simpson
|
4
|
No. 65
|
PG
|
2016
|
Jon Teske
|
4
|
No. 108
|
C
|
2017
|
Jordan Poole
|
4
|
No. 106
|
SG
|
2018
|
Ignas Brazdeikis
|
5
|
*
|
SF
|
2018
|
Brandon Johns
|
4
|
No. 60
|
PF
|
2018
|
Colin Castleton
|
4
|
No. 89
|
C
|
2018
|
David DeJulius
|
4
|
No. 97
|
PG
|
2019
|
Jalen Wilson
|
4
|
No. 47
|
SF
|
2019
|
Cole Bajema
|
4
|
No. 95
|
SF
Incoming four-star freshmen Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema were each included on the list above, since Beilein was obviously responsible for getting both of them to Michigan (though it remains to be seen whether or not they'll remain with U-M or look elsewhere in the wake of his departure).
On the flip side, Corperryale 'Manny' Harris was left off the chart despite being part of Beilein's initial class in 2007, due to the fact he pledged to Tommy Amaker before Beilein was even hired.
The inclusion of the '19 signees brings the total number of four-stars signed under Beilein to 18, to go along with three five-stars, giving Michigan a grand total of 21 prospects inked among the two highest star ratings during that span.
So where does that rank in the Big Ten during that stretch?
We've taken a closer look at all the four and five-star recruits each conference member has inked since Beilein was hired at U-M on April 3, 2007.
