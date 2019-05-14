Former Michigan head coach John Beilein's recruiting practices were often described as something along these lines during his time in Ann Arbor: "An incredible ability to find and develop under the radar kids into stars early in their collegiate careers."

While that terminology certainly fit the bill at times, Beilein also displayed the capability to reel in high-level talent that was among the nation's best, a segment of the narrative that is often forgotten for whatever reason.

Now that his U-M tenure has officially come to an end, we've taken a look back at every four and five-star recruit Beilein signed (in chronological order) during his time in Ann Arbor (since 2007), and how his efforts on the recruiting trail stacked up against the rest of the Big Ten.