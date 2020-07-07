Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard could add to his growing 2021 class Friday. Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star guard Kobe Bufkin is set to announce his choice and U-M is a finalist.

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi:

Juwan Howard and Michigan have gone to work on Big Ten region targets from the class of 2021 over the past few weeks.

In late June the Wolverines added Rivals150 wing Isaiah Barnes out of Illinois and on Monday they added Rivals150 power forward Will Tschetter out of Minnesota. The way things are looking, I don’t think they are done and I believe that they could be landing their highest-ranked pledge and an important in-state target Kobe Bufkin in the relatively near future.

A skilled and versatile guard who can play both on or off the ball, Bufkin is a rangy rising senior who still needs to add bulk to his lean frame. But, he can shoot some, he has some burst at the rim and shows wiggle off the dribble.

Now, Bufkin hasn’t been the easiest to track down from a media perspective and hasn’t announced any finalists or decision plans. But, there’s lots of back channel talk that the Wolverines are in great shape here and for that reason I’ve cast a FutureCast in their favor with the expectation that it shouldn’t be too much longer before he pops.

Michigan’s class 2021 ranks No. 20 overall at the moment, but the addition of Bufkin would move them to No. 4 based on current standings.