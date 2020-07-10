Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has officially added his third pledge to the 2021 class. In-state guard Kobe Bufkin, Rivals.com's No. 61 player nationally and a four-star prospect, chose U-M over Michigan State, Ohio State, DePaul and LSU in announcing his commitment on social media Friday afternoon.

First I thank God for the blessings, abilities and talents - I cherish them!

Thank you to my family n friends

All my Coaches Trainers and Mentors

Thank you to all my many teammates/ brothers and basketball moms n dads.@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/RNMdwQBS8x — Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04) July 10, 2020

Bufkin is the No. 1 rising senior prospect in the state of Michigan. Grand Rapids Christian coach Eric Taylor said Howard and his staff did a great job recruiting his standout. The fact that Bufkin's family was a "Fab Five" household couldn't have hurt, but it wasn't the ultimate factor in his decision. "At the end of the day, I think it’s kind of unique to say, ‘Yeah, I’m playing for a coach that was a part of that history at that time.’ But, I don’t think it weighed a ton into his decision, in terms of them being in his top three." Taylor said. "Really, it was about the connection with the coaching staff ... same thing with all these programs with great coaches. Obviously, you have to give Coach [John] Beilein a ton of credit for what he did and the program that he built, [but] I think there’s just a new era, kind of a new regime. I think that’s intriguing to Kobe."