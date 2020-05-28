Rivals.com hasn't come out with its 2023 rankings, but center Omaha Biliew will be up there when they do. Despite averaging only 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds last year on a veteran team, Biliew was recently named Nothing But Net's top 2023 prospect.

"In this basketball world, adversity comes and it comes fast and it comes hard, and the best ones are the ones that can stick it out," AAU Coach John Lamb told the Des Moines Register. "And I was really impressed with him in that regard.

"Even though he kept getting better every game, he still hustled out of the locker room and hopped in the car and came right to the gym after those games because he just wasn't satisfied, whether it was his minutes or his performance or whatever it might be. He just wanted more."