Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: On The Two Latest 2020 Offers
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has extended two more offers in the 2020 class. Here's the latest:
Howard offered four-star power forward Henry Coleman III first, and Coleman included the Wolverines on his short list.
Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Howard and The University of Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/hQgE2nyVV1— Henry Coleman III (@hencoleman3) July 17, 2019
Arizona State and Duke offered him and Michigan followed suit.
"They like my game a lot," he said. "I talk to Coach Howard a lot. He knows what to do and how to get me (to the NBA) and prepare me for it. I always have to keep that in the back of my mind and I like the area that Michigan is in, too.”
Duke, though, is probably the favorite. From Rivals:
“I am going to have a top eight probably after the LA period and then take five officials off of that,” he said. “I want to sign early so I will probably make my decision in early November or in late October.”
Why is Coleman such a heavy target nationally? He is a hard-nosed, active and consistent producer that has become more explosive in recent weeks and now can comfortably make shots to the perimeter. He boasts excellent character traits and looks to be a sure-fire producer at the highest level in college.
Much of the talk has surrounded Virginia as Coleman’s likely landing spot in recent months but the 2020 class is already fairly full. He did say that UVA is still a strong suitor which was reflected by Tony Bennett attending a number of his games over the weekend. NC State and Virginia Tech are two others to keep tabs on but Duke’s entrance into his recruitment could change things.
Four-star Lance Ware is the other prospect the Wolverines offered. Howard and Co. watched him closely at Peach Jam and he might be the guy with whom U-M has the best shot in the 2020 class. he has been on campus a few times, including for the College Practice Camp last year.
Georgia Tech, Louisville, Providence and Georgetown are among the others to have offered. He averaged 14 points and six rebounds at Peach Jam. Clemson, U-M, Providence and North Carolina are his top four.
“I love it and I know that I am blessed and most people don’t have this opportunity," he said of the recruiting interest. "I am going to take advantage of it and do what I have to do to be successful. I am going to take my time with the process and make sure that I go to the right school.
“That is coach Saddi (Washington) and coach (Phil) Martelli (at Michigan), and I had just talked to coach (Juwan) Howard ... Coach Howard was just saying that he is going to come and see me at Peach Jam. But it is Michigan basketball, you don’t have to say much about it; the name says it all.”
From Rivals:
Expect for a cut list to be made in July and visits to be set shortly thereafter with a signing likely in November.
“I want to narrow it down the first day after Peach Jam," he said. "I want to get it down to 10, maybe seven or eight,” he said. “(Where he visits) is something that is going to be determined after Peach Jam and once I cut my list. I don’t want to take any pointless visits. Everything that I do has to have meaning behind it.”
