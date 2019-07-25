Head coach Juwan Howard continues to work to make Michigan Wolverines basketball solid for the future by hitting the recruiting trail hard. He's kept one 2020 commitment in the fold and has made the top five for another 2020 five-star. Four-star Zeb Jackson was the first 2020 to pledge under head coach John Beilein. There were rumblings early that he might look around, including from his father in June. “He's still committed,” Zeb, Sr., said to the Toledo Blade. “We like the decision of Juwan Howard being the new head coach at Michigan. We just have to kind of wait and see how things shake out. As far as the university, it's a very prestigious university, so, academically, it makes sense, for sure. We’re just not sure if it makes sense in terms of Zeb and the style of play. “But as of now, we love it. That's a great decision.”



Michigan Wolverines basketball pledge Zeb Jackson is a combo guard, not a true point per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. (Brandon Brown)

More rumblings surfaced in late June that other schools were going to make a serious run at him. Jackson and his AAU coach, Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson's father Quincy, both confirmed he was fully on board. "Yes [I'm firmly committed," Jackson said, noting he's leaving for Montverde Academy in mid-August. He averaged 24.6 points per game at a Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley last year. "He's fully committed," Simpson confirmed. "He improved in every aspect of the game. I was highly impressed to see him become a better defender. His athleticism has improved, his confidence has improved which is going to make him a more complete player going forward." Jackson had a great summer on the AAU circuit. Rivals.com's Corey Evans believes he'll just keep getting better. "He's a good sized and skilled combo forward," he said. "Fluid shooter. He works best out of the mid range ... a lot upside and potential to him on both ends. "He has a good feel for the game. He has to get stronger but has made the right progressions." Five-Star Josh Christopher, meanwhile, included U-M in his top five, but several believe Kentucky has made a move. He also has family at Arizona State (brother) and Missouri.



Boom! Top 5. Early bday gifts for everybody! God is Good! Thank you for everyone that helped through this process! pic.twitter.com/rbhtfpu3Vd — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 25, 2019