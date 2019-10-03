Michigan has made the final four for a top big man and is set to host another. Here's the latest on 2020 recruiting ... Starting with Hunter Dickson. As reported last week, Dickinson stunned many when he dropped Purdue. He released his final four Oct. 3.

He told USA Today he hit it off with Howard during his visit. “I think I’d met him in person twice but being able to really talk to him and get to know him was cool,” Dickinson said. “He’s honest and he’s not a salesman. He’s got a really good personality. He loves his school too. "I don’t really have a timeframe for a decision right now. I’ll just take these visits and go from there. I would say Michigan set a high bar for the visits. I had a good time there." Duke is a late arrival, and many believe the Blue Devils will land him. Dickinson likes U-M a lot, however. This weekend, U-M is slated to host three visitors: Jace Howard (Juwan's son), big man Mark Williams and forward Jaemyn Brakefield. The younger Howard has been on campus several times, of course, and many believe he's a lock to join his father.

Howard’s two younger sons, Jace and Jett Howard, both attend University School (Florida) and will remain there for one more year so Jace will not be forced to attend four separate high schools in four years, Rivals.com's Corey Evans reported. We expect Jace to end up in Ann Arbor. Williams, meanwhile, is another with a Duke offer. He moved his visit up from Oct. 26, and many believe that's by design. The Blue Devils can't take both Dickinson and Williams, leaving many to believe U-M might well get one of them ... Williams recently cut his list to U-M, Duke and UCLA.

Mark Williams is down to three final schools! Duke, UCLA and Michigan 👀 @MarkWi1liams



Williams is a close friend of Duke commit Henry Coleman, and his sister, Elizabeth, is a Duke legend. Howard went right from Big Ten Media Day in Chicago to visit Brakefield.

Brakefield recently picked up an offer from Duke, and some have hinted he might cancel his U-M visit this weekend. He has not responded to request for comment. Four-star Moses Moody, a teammate of Michigan 2020 pledge Zeb Jackson, has been quiet, but he did post on Instagram that his visit last weekend was "lit." He also canceled a visit to Florida, and many now believe he's down to Michigan and Arkansas.



BREAKING: '20 Arkansas offer & ESPN Nat'l No. 29 Moses Moody @moses_moody3 (6-6 SG, LR native, Montverde Academy in FL) will NOT take his official visit to Florida this wknd as planned ... MoBaller has Team USA training camp Oct. 10-14, then he'll OV to Arkansas wknd of Oct 18-20 pic.twitter.com/jaCm7igWYD — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 3, 2019

Five-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett recently visited Alabama and enjoyed a great visit.

Burnett will visit Texas Tech October 18-20 and Oregon the following weekend. From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi: The contenders: Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Texas Tech Bossi's analysis: He's seen Michigan and Bama with Oregon and Texas Tech visits coming up this month. However, look for Burnett to wait until after signing day and into the season to announce his choice. As of today, the Crimson Tide could be the slight favorite. Burnett has said he might announce Dec. 20 ... his birthday. Five-star Josh Christopher has eliminated Kentucky, who many believed was the favorite at one point, and will now visit Howard — the school, not Juwan.

From Bossi: The contenders: Arizona State, Michigan, Missouri and UCLA Bossi's analysis: Christopher is planning to wait until the spring to decide and he hasn't taken any of his planned visits. Mizzou will get the first crack and the visit to Columbia will be his second official visit there. With his older brother, Caleb, at Arizona State, it's tough not to envision the Sun Devils as the team to beat if he has a good freshman year. Jaden Springer still appears to be a Memphis vs. Tennessee battle.

From Bossi: The contenders: Memphis, Michigan and Tennessee Bossi's analysis: Springer has knocked out his official visits to Memphis and Michigan, and is supposed to visit Tennessee for a second official at some point during October. Memphis is making a pretty strong run but the Vols appear to be the favorite here. Finally, five-star Isaiah Todd enjoyed a good trip last weekend, as well, but we'd consider the Wolverines a long shot here. He appears to be headed toward going overseas.