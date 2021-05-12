 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Shooting Remains A Priority
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 10:01:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Shooting Remains A Priority

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The word is out on Juwan Howard on the recruiting trail, and it’s not a surprise — he’s looking for great athletes as well as great all-around basketball players who fit the culture, and he’s off to a great start. The 2021 class has a little bit of everything, including some outstanding shooters, an aspect Howard and Co. will continue to value.

It’s not the be-all, end-all, of course. Michigan has won with Xavier Simpson, a 26.8 percent three-point shooter as a sophomore, leading them to a Big Ten Tournament championship and National Championship game. He improved, pushing that mark to 36 percent his senior season.

Incoming frosh Frankie Collins isn’t known for his shooting, but he was a priority in this class, while frosh forward Moussa Diabate is an offensive work in progress.

Michigan Wolverines five-star basketball signee Caleb Houstan
Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Caleb Houstan will have a role as a freshman (Andrea Houstan)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Elite shooting guard Caleb Houstan, perhaps the best shooter in the ’21 class, and power forward Will Tschetter (44 percent from long range last year) provide a couple of snipers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNoaWdhbi13b2x2ZXJpbmVzLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtcmVjcnVp dGluZy1zaG9vdGluZy1yZW1haW5zLWEtcHJpb3JpdHkiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGln YW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi13b2x2ZXJpbmVzLWJh c2tldGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZy1zaG9vdGluZy1yZW1haW5zLWEtcHJpb3Jp dHkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=