The word is out on Juwan Howard on the recruiting trail, and it’s not a surprise — he’s looking for great athletes as well as great all-around basketball players who fit the culture, and he’s off to a great start. The 2021 class has a little bit of everything, including some outstanding shooters, an aspect Howard and Co. will continue to value.

It’s not the be-all, end-all, of course. Michigan has won with Xavier Simpson, a 26.8 percent three-point shooter as a sophomore, leading them to a Big Ten Tournament championship and National Championship game. He improved, pushing that mark to 36 percent his senior season.

Incoming frosh Frankie Collins isn’t known for his shooting, but he was a priority in this class, while frosh forward Moussa Diabate is an offensive work in progress.