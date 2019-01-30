Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 13:57:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signee Cole Bajema Highlights

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan 2019 signee Cole Bajema has had a great senior season, averaging 23 points per game. Here are several highlights ...

Lbgbbnixvvs7mq7dzpih
Cole Bajema
Nick Elges/Lynden Tribune

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}