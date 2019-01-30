Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signee Cole Bajema Highlights
Michigan 2019 signee Cole Bajema has had a great senior season, averaging 23 points per game. Here are several highlights ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook