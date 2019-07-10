Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2020s (July 10)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been dishing out offers and scouting. Here’s the latest following 2019 Franz Wagner’s pledge. First, the current scholarship chart … 2019-201: Jon Teske, 6-11 S...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news