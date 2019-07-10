News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 16:41:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest On 2020s (July 10)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been dishing out offers and scouting. Here’s the latest following 2019 Franz Wagner’s pledge. First, the current scholarship chart … 2019-201: Jon Teske, 6-11 S...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}