TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: U-M In 5-Star's Final Four, More

Months ago, we broke the news that the Wolverines were picking it up in their pursuit of five-star Caleb Houstan. Houstan, an incredible shooter, reclassified from 2022 and is now one of the hottest commodities in the 2021 class.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is still looking for up to two more players to fill out the 2020 class. Here's the latest on one five-star who recently put U-M in his Final Four ...

U-M is now with Duke, Alabama and Virginia in his Final Four.

Duke is closing in on a possible pledge from former U-M target Patrick Baldwin, which could affect the Blue Devils' pursuit. And while Michigan is not a favorite here, the Wolverines are in the mix. Howard and staff have gotten close with a few top 20 recruits but haven't closed the deal ... yet. The Canadian would be the first.

Elias Sbiet, the Director of Scouting for North Pole Hoops, knows Canadian talent, and he told Rivals Houstan is an outstanding talent.

"He's your prototypical NBA body physically, athletically, and based off what his skill level is, that versatility I think he is a super high level prospect, " Sbiet explained. "He is someone we identified in Canada as early as ninth grade. Sometimes you can just tell when they are projected to be that type of a player. But I think those three factors that I mentioned make him a no-brainer.

"He's a free flowing player. He can fit into three or even four positions, I would say from one to four. He's very free flowing. So when they're playing four-out, one-in, he's dynamic enough at any position to open up the break and bring up the ball if needed. I just think that this new brand of college basketball that is more open just favors a player like him with his versatility."

Meanwhile, U-M point guard pledge Frankie Collins continues to shine. Here's recent video:







