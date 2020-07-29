Michigan appears to be in good shape for 2021 point guard Jalen Warley, but the Wolverines aren't resting all their hopes on the four-star. On Wednesday, head coach Juwan Howard offered another point guard in four-star Carter Whitt.

From Rivals.com's Corey Evans July 28:

"Back in the spring, Whitt was considering a move into the 2020 class that would have placed him onto a college campus this fall. He had taken a handful of official visits but decided that he was not physically ready for the college game just yet. Instead, he will finish his high school career at Brewster Academy in the fall.

"Before attending the prep powerhouse, Whitt could potentially have already made his college decision. Wake Forest is out of the picture after taking the commitment from Robert McCray, and while Alabama, Boston College, Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio State had pushed at various moments throughout his recruitment, the programs to monitor include the Hokies, Florida, Marquette, Michigan and NC State.

"The Wolverines have not offered yet but they have begun to show greater interest, as have the in-state North Carolina Tar Heels. However, loyalty and the fit seem to be of the most important factors with Whitt."

Now U-M has offered, and Whitt will have another option. He'll play in an elite league this winter.

"When I speak with coaches and others whose opinions I value, they are a bit split on Whitt," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said. "I know they love him in North Carolina, and many there feel we have him way under-ranked. Some time to lock in on him playing with Team Thad against the nation's best would have been great to help solidify an opinion about him. He's got some flash to him and he doesn't mind talking some trash, so he's he fun to watch, too."