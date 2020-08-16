Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has offered yet another 2021 target, this one a Louisville de-commitment. Bryce Hopkins, from Howard's neck of the woods in Oak Park, Ill., is the latest.

Blessed to say that I have received an offer from the Univerity of Michigan〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/54ldpRLWUQ

"He's a mismatch combo forward who is physically tough, loves to operate from the free throw line extended and doesn't waste dribbles," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said.

"Bryce has tremendous length, a 6'11 to 7-foot wingspan," Rivals analyst Corey Evans added. "I think Bryce is very tenacious as a defender. His toughness and the intangibles that he brings as well, and for the most part just ability to impact both sides of the floor."

Hopkins told CatsIllustrated.com he's spoken with Kentucky four or five times since his de-commitment from Louisville, adding "Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, and Providence" are the others recruiting him hardest. He hopes to decide in the next few months.

"I'm not one-hundred percent sure yet, but it may be in the middle of the upcoming season," he said.

He told Illinois Rivals he had no favorites.

"They are all equal right now with me just de-committing," Hopkins said. "As the process keeps on going forward, I'll build my relationship with some of these schools. I had Zoom meetings with Providence and Kentucky, and I plan on taking a couple more Zoom meetings."